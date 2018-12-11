Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
EU's Juncker, Britain's May to meet in Brussels at 1815 GMT on Tuesday

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May at 1815 GMT in Brussels on Tuesday, his spokesman said.

May is due to visit the Hague, Berlin and Brussels on Tuesday as she seeks more concessions from the European Union on the Brexit deal, which she negotiated with the bloc but did not put to a vote in the UK parliament on Monday because of a lack of support.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Andrew Heavens

