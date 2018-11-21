REFILE-Britain's PM May to return to Brussels on Saturday

(Adds dropped word in headline)

BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will return to Brussels on Saturday for more talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker after a meeting on Wednesday failed to yield a deal on Britain’s future ties with the EU.

“I will be returning on Saturday for further meetings, including again with President Juncker, to discuss how we can ensure that we can conclude this process in the way which is in interests in all our people,” May said in televised comments to the BBC.

“There are some further issues that need resolution,” she said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Robin Pomeroy)