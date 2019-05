LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said it will not support Prime Minister Theresa’s May latest attempt to secure Brexit after she offered sweeteners in her fourth attempt to break the parliamentary impasse and pass her negotiated deal with the EU.

“We can’t support this bill because it’s basically a rehash of what was discussed before,” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told broadcasters. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)