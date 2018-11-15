UK lawmakers have not yet submitted enough letters to trigger PM May confidence vote -BBC

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party have not yet submitted enough letters to trigger a confidence vote in her, the BBC reported.

A vote can be triggered if 15 percent of Members of Parliament (MPs)in May’s Conservative Party write a letter of no confidence to the chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, Graham Brady.

The committee would therefore need to receive 48 letters to reach the threshold. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)