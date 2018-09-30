UK PM May says her Brexit plan addresses manufacturers' concerns

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that her plan for leaving the European Union addresses the concerns that manufacturers have raised about the future of the operations after Brexit.

“The proposal we have put forward to the European Union for our future economic relationship with the EU for a free trade area, frictionless trade across borders, absolutely addresses the issues that manufacturers have been raising with us,” May told BBC TV, when asked about concerns raised by the boss of Jaguar Land Rover.

Earlier this month Ralf Speth warned that the wrong Brexit deal could cost tens of thousands of car jobs and risks production at the firm, especially if there are delays at ports and on motorways due to customs checks. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)