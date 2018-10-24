Conservative lawmakers air Brexit concerns but back PM May - former minister

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May heard lawmakers’ concerns about Brexit at a meeting in parliament on Wednesday, but was also given their backing, former interior minister Amber Rudd told reporters.

“People spoke very freely to her about their concerns but a lot of people came back to the fact that they really wanted her to realise that they backed her in delivering for the country and for government,” she said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Andy Bruce)