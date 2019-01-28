UK PM May told Conservative lawmakers: send Brussels a message about what you want on Brexit

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told her Conservative lawmakers on Monday that they needed to send a message to Brussels about what changes they wanted to her Brexit deal.

Lawmakers will on Tuesday debate and vote on May’s next steps, after overwhelmingly rejecting her Brexit plan earlier this month.

Describing May’s speech, Conservative lawmaker Simon Hart said: “The general view was that we need to coalesce around something that’s the nearest thing to a reasonable solution. Notwithstanding what Brussels may say in response, it’s about sending a message.” (Reporting by William James; Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans)