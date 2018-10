LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Talks between Britain and the European Union on the crucial question of how to avoid a hard border in Ireland are likely to continue until November, British Prime Minister Theresa May told a group of Northern Ireland journalists on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday diplomats told Reuters that British and EU negotiators were making headway on the Irish border and hoped for a Brexit deal breakthrough on Monday. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Conor Humphries)