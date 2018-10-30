FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 1:04 PM / in 2 hours

UK, Norway agree right to remain for their citizens -PMs

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British citizens living in Norway and Norwegian citizens living in Britain will have the right to remain residents, even in case of a no-deal Brexit, the prime ministers of Britain and Norway said on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister May and I agreed that Norway and UK will put in place a comprehensive citizens rights’ agreement,” Norway’s Erna Solberg told reporters.

“We will treat all UK citizens living in Norway ... so they will have the same opportunities as they had before also after March 2019,” she added. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

