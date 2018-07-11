British PM May urges her party to back EU Brexit plan - spokesman

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May urges her Conservative Party to back her proposals for close trade ties with the European Union, her spokesman said on Wednesday, a day before the government publishes its so-called white paper Brexit policy document.

“The PM urges all of the Conservative party to get behind the plan as the cabinet (of ministers) has agreed at Chequers (her country residence). We will be publishing the white paper tomorrow to give further details,” he told reporters.

“We urge everyone to get behind that plan.” (Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)