LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Conservative lawmakers cheered, applauded and banged tables as British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived at a meeting of her party in a particularly upbeat welcome.

She is due to explain to the so-called 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers her position in talks to leave the European Union at the meeting after two leading eurosceptic ministers resigned in protest at her plans. (Reporting By William James, writing by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)