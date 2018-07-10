FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Two Conservative Party vice chairs quit over PM May's Brexit proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Two vice chairs in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party are quitting over her Brexit proposals, said a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The news was reported earlier by BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

“Two of Tory vice chairs, Ben Bradley and Maria Caulfield, are quitting in protest at Chequers plan,” Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

“You may well not have heard of them but it’s warning from disgruntled Tories that they are capable of continuing to inflict damage on the PM unless she changes tack.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

