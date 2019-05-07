UK PM May regrets Britain will hold European elections - spokesman

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May regrets that Britain will hold European Parliament elections and is determined to find a way to get a Brexit deal through, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Sterling slid nearly half a percent on rising concerns about the progress of Brexit talks between the government and the opposition Labour Party and fears May’s position was increasingly coming under pressure.

Asked about speculation she might resign, May’s spokesman said he was unaware of any change in her intent to only step down after the first part of the Brexit process was completed. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)