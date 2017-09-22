FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK not prepared to pay for EU single market access during transition -government source
September 22, 2017

UK not prepared to pay for EU single market access during transition -government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain is not prepared to pay for access to the European Union’s single market during a post-Brexit transition period, a UK government source said on Friday.

During a speech in Florence Prime Minister Theresa May called for Britain to stay in the single market under its current terms during a roughly two-year transition period.

Following the speech, a government source said Britain was categorically not prepared to pay for single market access, and that a commitment to honour Britain’s obligations referred only to specific programmes during the transition period. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

