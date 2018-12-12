British PM May tells Conservative lawmakers she will not call snap election

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told a meeting of lawmakers in the ruling Conservative party that she will not call a snap election before the next scheduled vote which is due in 2022, Alec Shelbrooke, a lawmaker who attended the meeting, told reporters.

“Her opening remarks were ‘I am not going to hold a snap election,’” Shelbrooke said. “She said that she did not intend to lead us into the 2022 election.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; writing by Ben Martin; editing by Stephen Addison)