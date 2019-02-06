Question for Tusk on whether Brexit language is helpful - UK PM May's spokesman

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday it was a question for European Council President Donald Tusk on whether his choice of language about Brexit supporters was helpful, responding to Tusk’s remarks in Brussels earlier.

In particularly outspoken remarks after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Tusk said: “I’ve been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely.”

The spokesman told reporters: “I think it’s a question for Donald Tusk as to whether he considers the use of that kind of language helpful and I appreciate that was difficult this morning since he didn’t take any questions.”

“The first thing Donald Tusk said was our most important task is to prevent a no deal. The deal that was on the table was rejected by 230 votes by MPs (members of parliament) and so if MPs are to support that ... clearly something has got to change.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)