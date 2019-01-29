UK has sent clear message to Brussels on Brexit deal changes - PM May's spokesman

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament has sent a clear message to Brussels on what it will take to get a Brexit deal approved, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday after a vote demanding changes to the current exit deal.

“Tonight parliament has sent a clear message that there is a way forward to secure this deal if we are able to secure changes in relation to the backstop,” the spokesman said.

“The EU’s position remains that they want the United Kingdom to leave with a deal. They want the UK to leave with a deal because it’s in their interests as well as those of the UK.”