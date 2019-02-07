UK PM May will respond to Labour Brexit proposals -spokeswoman

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will respond to a letter from opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn on his proposals for a Brexit deal but she has not changed her position that a customs union with the European Union should be ruled out, her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman told reporters that May was focused on securing changes to the so-called Northern Irish backstop arrangement to prevent the return of a hard border in Ireland in order to try to win the support of parliament for her deal. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)