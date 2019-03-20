Signs of possible statement from UK PM May later -BBC political editor

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - A possible statement by British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Wednesday has not been confirmed but is unlikely to contain anything new if it does go ahead, the BBC’s political editor said.

“Signs of possible statement by PM in Number 10 later, sometime this evening,” Laura Kuenssberg tweeted, adding that it probably would not go beyond what May had earlier told lawmakers in parliament.

She added: “But nothing confirmed and don’t expect much to emerge that May didn’t say in the Commons at this stage.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)