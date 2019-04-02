HIGHLIGHTS-UK PM May's statement on Brexit extension

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she will ask the European Union for an extension to the Brexit negotiation period and will sit down with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to break the impasse in parliament.

Here is an early selection of quotes from her statement from Downing Street:

“So we will need a further extension of Article 50, one that is as short as possible and which ends when we pass a deal. And we need to be clear what such an extension is for, to ensure we leave in a timely and orderly way.

“Today I am taking action to break the logjam. I am offering to sit down with the leader of the opposition and to try to agree a plan that we would both stick to ensure that we leave the European Union and that we do so with a deal.

“Any plan would have to agree the current withdrawal agreement.

“What we need to focus on is our future relationship with the EU. The ideal outcome of this process would be to agree an approach on a future relationship that delivers on the result of the referendum that both the leader of the opposition and I could put to the house for approval and which I could then take to next week’s European Council.

“However if we cannot agree on a single unified approach, then we would instead agree a number of options for the future relationship that we could put to the House in a series of votes to determine which course to pursue. Crucially, the government stand ready to abide by the decision of the House, but to make this process work, the opposition would need to agree to this too.

“This debate, this division cannot drag on much longer... It is doing damage to our politics

