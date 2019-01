LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will give a statement from Downing Street shortly after 2200 GMT, her office said on Wednesday, after she survived a parliamentary no confidence vote.

May has proposed immediate talks with other party leaders in an attempt to break the deadlock on a Brexit divorce agreement after her plan was heavily defeated by lawmakers on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)