UK PM May to make statement on Brexit talks after EU rejects her plans

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement to the BBC inside her Downing Street office at 1245 GMT on the Brexit talks, a day after European Union leaders rejected her plans during a summit in Austria, a government official said on Friday.

After a dinner in Salzburg, the EU leaders said they would push for a Brexit deal next month but rejected May’s proposal to seek a free trade area for goods with the EU largely by accepting a “common rulebook” for goods. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)