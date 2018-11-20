Brexit deal works for all UK, PM May tells Scottish First Minister

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday that the Brexit deal she has negotiated with the EU will work for all parts of the United Kingdom and deliver on the results of the 2016 referendum.

A majority of Scots voted to remain in the European Union in the referendum and Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party, which runs a devolved administration in Edinburgh, has said it will vote against May’s Brexit deal.

Defending the deal reached with the EU, May's office said after her meeting with Sturgeon: "(It) will give Scottish businesses the clarity and certainty they need to protect jobs and living standards and see us take back control of our waters, improving the fortunes of our fishermen."