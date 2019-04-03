May's talks with Labour on breaking Brexit deadlock likely to fail, Times quotes source

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s talks with the opposition Labour Party on breaking the deadlock over Brexit are likely to fail, The Times newspaper quoted an unidentified Whitehall source as saying.

“We don’t expect this to work, though we are hopeful that if there are more indicative votes next week one option will get over the line so we can take it to the European Council on Wednesday,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas)