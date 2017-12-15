FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM May says wants best Brexit trade deal while regaining sovereignty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that Britain is working to secure the best trade deal with the European Union while regaining control over issues like immigration after the bloc agreed to move talks onto the next stage of negotiations.

“We will deliver on the will of the British people and get the best Brexit deal for our country - securing the greatest possible access to European markets, boosting free trade with countries across the world, and delivering control over our borders, laws and money,” May said on Twitter. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

