EU's Tusk comments in keeping with UK PM's request for Brexit extension- May's spokesman

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - EU Council President Donald Tusk’s comments that Britain could be granted a short delay to Brexit on the condition that parliament backs an exit deal next week are in keeping with Prime Minister Theresa May’s request, her spokesman said.

May earlier asked the European Union to allow Britain to extend Brexit to June 30 to buy time to get her twice-rejected departure deal though parliament.

The British leader expects to be able to discuss an extension of the extension of the Article 50 Brexit negotiating period at a summit of EU leaders on Thursday, May’s spokesman added. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Elisabeth O’Leary)