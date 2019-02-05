In Brexit bid, Britain's May to meet EU's Tusk in Brussels

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday in an attempt to get changes to her Brexit deal, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

After holding talks with lawmakers and officials in London to find a way to break the deadlock in Britain, May heads to Brussels on Thursday where she will meet Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to press her demands for changes to the divorce deal that was agreed in November. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)