In call with UK PM May, Ireland's Varadkar says open to Brexit delay

DUBLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar spoke to Britain’s Theresa May on Monday about her plan to seek a further extension to the Article 50 Brexit negotiating period, the Irish government said in a statement.

EU leaders will meet on Wednesday to discuss Britain’s request.

The Irish government said that in the call with May, Varadkar had “repeated his openness to an extension of the deadline”. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Writing by Kylie MacLellan in London; editing by William James)