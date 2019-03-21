UK PM May met with Ireland's Varadkar ahead of EU summit -spokeswoman

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minster Theresa May had a bilateral meeting with her Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on Thursday before the start of a summit of European Union leaders at which a delay to Brexit will be discussed, her spokeswoman said.

May also met with European Council President Donald Tusk. She had been due to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron but this was not possible in the end due to their arrival times, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle)