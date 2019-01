LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government won a vote of no confidence on Wednesday, with 325 votes versus 306.

The vote means that May will now press ahead with talking to lawmakers from all parties to try to find a consensus over how to proceed with Britain’s departure from the European Union, after her proposed deal was rejected by parliament. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)