UK PM May focused on winning Brexit vote in parliament - spokesman

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May believes she can win a vote in parliament on her Brexit deal and if she fails her government will set out what happens next, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

“She’s absolutely focused on winning. Just as a matter of fact what would happen if the meaningful vote weren’t successful is that there would be an emergency business statement and we’d set out the steps for the rest of the week,” her spokesman told reporters. (Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)