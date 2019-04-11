Acknowledging frustration, Britain's May calls on parliament to deliver Brexit

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May acknowledged on Thursday there was “huge frustration” that she had to request a second delay to Brexit from the European Union, urging parliament to finally support her Brexit deal.

“I know that there is huge frustration from many people that I had to request this extension. The UK should have left the EU by now and I sincerely regret the fact that I have not yet been able to persuade parliament to approve the deal,” she told a news conference.

“But the choices we now face are stark and the timetable is clear. So we must now press on at pace with our efforts to reach consensus on a deal that is in the national interest,” she said, adding that she would not pretend that the next few weeks “will be easy or there is a simple way to break the deadlock in parliament”. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)