LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Progress has been made in agreeing the text for Britain’s divorce terms with the European Union, with only a couple “sticking points” left to finalise a withdrawal agreement, a government source said on Tuesday.

“It’s closer than it was yesterday,” the source said after May updated her cabinet ministers on the negotiations. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)