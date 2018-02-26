FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 11:27 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Britain will not seek a post-Brexit customs union with EU - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain will not seek to enter a customs union with the European Union after it leaves the bloc next year, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

“The government will not be joining a customs union. We want to have the freedom to sign our own trade deals and to reach out into the world,” the spokesman said.

The comments came as the leader of the opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he wanted Britain to negotiate a new customs union with the EU to ensure tariff-free trade after Brexit. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

