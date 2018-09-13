FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 3:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's aim is to get Chequers-based Brexit deal - May's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s firm aim is to secure a deal with the European Union based on Prime Minister Theresa May’s so-called Chequers plan, her spokesman said on Thursday after she met her cabinet team of top ministers.

“Cabinet agreed that securing a deal with the EU based on the Chequers white paper is the government’s first aim and we are confident of success. But as a responsible government we must plan for every eventuality,” he told reporters.

“Cabinet agreed that no deal remains an unlikely but possible scenario in six months time. ... Cabinet agreed to further ramp up no deal preparations in the weeks and months to come to ensure the country is ready for all possible scenarios.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Costas Pitas)

