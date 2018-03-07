Britain's May hopes EU will think "creatively" over future ties -spokesman

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May hopes the European Union’s final guidelines will offer the “flexibility to allow the EU to think creatively and imaginatively about our future economic partnership”, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

“This is a draft text, a text that has not been formally published but has been circulated by the EU 27 for comment,” he told reporters. “We look forward to seeing the final guidelines when published.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)