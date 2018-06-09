FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 9, 2018 / 9:52 PM / in 4 minutes

British PM May says hopes UK lawmakers will not block EU exit laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA MALBAIE, Canada, June 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday she hoped lawmakers would recognise the importance of passing legislation next week which will end Britain’s membership of the European Union.

“I would hope that everybody across the House of Commons will see the importance of ensuring that that bill is not frustrated,” she told reporters at a news conference in Canada, where she was attending a G7 meeting. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.