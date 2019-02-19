EU's Juncker, Britain's May to meet on Brexit on Wednesday

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday to “take stock of the latest state of play on Brexit” with the head of the EU’s executive European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, spokespeople of the latter said.

“The EU 27 will not reopen the withdrawal agreement. We cannot accept a time limit to the backstop or unilateral exit clause,” the Commission’s spokesman Margaritis Schinas, told a regular news briefing.

Britain’s Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is then due back in Brussels mid-week for more talks with the bloc’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.