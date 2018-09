WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday defended Britain’s Brexit plan, saying her government had “put forward a credible proposal” to exit the European Union.

“There’s a plan on the table from us ... If they have issues with it, let’s hear what those issue are,” May said in an interview with CBS News, referring to the EU’s response to the British plan. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)