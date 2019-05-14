Ministers agree UK must get Brexit law through by summer - PM's spokesman

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - British ministers agreed on Tuesday to continue talks with the opposition Labour Party but underlined the government must get Brexit legislation passed before lawmakers go on their summer break, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

After a lengthy meeting of May’s cabinet team of ministers, the spokesman said they had agreed a way forward but that there was a sense of urgency to get the Withdrawal Agreement Bill ratified by parliament and signed into law as soon as possible.

“Ministers involved in the negotiations set out details of the compromises which the government was prepared to consider in order to consider an agreement which would allow the UK to leave the EU with a deal as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

“Cabinet agreed to continue discussions with Labour to see what was possible. However it was agreed that it is imperative to bring forward the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in time for it to receive royal assent by the summer parliamentary recess.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Michael Holden and Stephen Addison)