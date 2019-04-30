No end date for Brexit talks between government and Labour - UK May's spokesman

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - More talks are planned between the British government and the opposition Labour Party to find consensus over a European Union withdrawal agreement, with no firm date for the discussions to end, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the talks so far had been serious and constructive and there was full understanding among senior ministers on the need to make progress.

Sterling had earlier risen to a one-week high back above $1.30 after media reports that the tone of Brexit talks between the British government and the main opposition party had improved. (Reporting by William James; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)