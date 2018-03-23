FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 23, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

PM May welcomes EU's offer for Brexit transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a move by the European Union on Friday to sign off on a transition agreement for Brexit, and called for a “new dynamic” in the negotiations over future ties.

May told reporters before leaving a two-day summit in Brussels that she believed the transition provided certainty for businesses and citizens and that an agreement on the future relationship with the EU should benefit both sides. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.