LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain will be leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday after European Council president Donald Tusk suggested the country would be welcome to change its mind and stay in the bloc.

“I think we’ve been absolutely clear, the British public voted to leave the European Union and that is what we will be doing,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)