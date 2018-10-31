FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 31, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

PM May's spokesman: No comment on Nov. 21 Brexit deal date, want agreement soon

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Prime Minster Theresa May’s spokesman declined to say whether an EU exit deal was expected by Nov. 21, as indicated in a letter by her Brexit minister Dominic Raab earlier on Wednesday, but said government was working to get a deal as soon as possible.

Asked about Raab’s letter, the spokesman said: “I can’t go beyond repeating, as I have done many times, that we’ve always said we want to conclude this as soon as possible.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.