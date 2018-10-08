FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-No divorce without precise future framework - spokesman for UK's May

1 Min Read

(Refiles with correct dateline)

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain cannot agree a withdrawal deal with the European Union without securing a precise framework for their future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

After more positive comments from the EU over the Brexit negotiations, the spokesman said there was a difference between optimistic talk about a deal being done and getting an agreement, again calling on the bloc to move its position. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)

