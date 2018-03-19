Transition deal offers certainty to firms, citizens - Britain's May

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - An agreement with the European Union on transition will offer businesses and citizens more certainty, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, adding both sides were confident of striking an overall Brexit deal.

“The PM is pleased that we’ve made more progress in the EU negotiations and that we are able to give businesses and citizens certainty by the implementation period which will deliver a smooth Brexit and will allow us to trade on the same terms as now until 2020,” the spokesman told reporters.

Asked whether Britain had sold out, the spokesman said it was a negotiation that involved “give and take on both sides”. He listed areas where negotiators had seen change, including an explicit commitment for Britain to be able to sign trade deals during the transition and for safeguards on fishing rights. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)