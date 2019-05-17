UK government considers next steps as Brexit talks end

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The British government is considering its next steps, including trying to win over dissenting lawmakers, after talks to find a Brexit compromise with the opposition Labour Party ended, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Friday.

Despite real progress in some issue, attempts to find a Brexit consensus with Labour failed over issues such as customs and a second referendum, the spokesman said.

May would now work hard to secure parliamentary backing for her Withdrawal Agreement Bill, and would talk to lawmakers in her Conservative Party and the small Northern Irish party which props up the government to try to address their concerns, he added. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)