FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 23, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK government moving forward as one on Brexit plans-PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The British government is moving forward as one on its plans to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

He added the government believed its options for future trade with the EU could address the issue of avoiding a hard border with Ireland and provide for smooth trade with the bloc.

Last week, Britain’s upper house of parliament inflicted an embarrassing defeat the government, challenging her refusal to remain in a customs union with the EU after Brexit. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.