UK government moving forward as one on Brexit plans-PM May's spokesman

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The British government is moving forward as one on its plans to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

He added the government believed its options for future trade with the EU could address the issue of avoiding a hard border with Ireland and provide for smooth trade with the bloc.

Last week, Britain’s upper house of parliament inflicted an embarrassing defeat the government, challenging her refusal to remain in a customs union with the EU after Brexit. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)