Market News
May 14, 2019 / 3:29 PM / 2 days ago

UK government still preparing for 'no deal' Brexit - PM May's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The British government is continuing to make preparations for leaving the European Union without a deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

The legal default position is that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal if an agreement has not been ratified by parliament before then.

“No deal planning has never stopped,” the spokesman said. “Britain was prepared for a no deal on March 29 and that work has continued.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below