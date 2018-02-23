FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 11:34 AM / in a day

UK PM May had positive Brexit meeting with ministers -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May had a positive meeting about Brexit with her ministers, where they agreed upon the basis of her forthcoming speech on the UK’s future relationship with the European Union, her spokesman said on Friday.

“It was a very positive meeting and a step forward, agreeing the basis of the Prime Minister’s speech on our future relationship,” the spokesman said, following the Thursday meeting aimed at resolving differences over strategy in her government.

“Discussions will now take place at full cabinet and you can expect the Prime Minister to deliver her speech next Friday,” he added. (Reporting by Paul Sandle,; Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

